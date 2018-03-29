KU students stage protest for missing fellow

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, students of University of Kashmir staged protest against the disappearance of their fellow student, Sameer Ahmad Dar.

The MSc Geology student, Sameer Ahmad Dar went missing last week. Dar was last seen in campus on March 19.

Students from various departments assembled near Humanities Department and marched inside the campus, raising slogans. The protesting students urged the university administration to locate the missing student.

Later, the students also held a sit-in protest outside the VC secretariat to press for their demands after which the students dispersed peacefully.

KU officials said they have taken up the matter with the police. “We have written to the DGP about the missing student,” said a KU official.

It may be recalled that KU students from the Department of Earth Sciences held a sit-in on Tuesday, asking university authorities to use their offices to locate Sameer, who was living in a rented accommodation along with two other students at Naseem Bagh area near the campus in Srinagar.—KMS