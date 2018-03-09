KU students protest against Shopian killings

In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of students of Kashmir University (KU) staged a protest demonstration against the civilian killings by forces in Shopian.
The students took out a protest march holding placards in their hands inscribed with “Stop innocent killings” and “We Want Freedom”.
“We are living in a situation of chaos and fearful atmosphere where nobody knows what is coming the next second,” Abdul Basit, a KU student told media men.
“People are killed like peas and nuts; neither the Government of India nor the international community is taking any notice of the situation in the valley, which is very surprising and unfortunate,” another student said.—KMS

