KU students protest against Shopian killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of students of Kashmir University (KU) staged a protest demonstration against the civilian killings by forces in Shopian.

The students took out a protest march holding placards in their hands inscribed with “Stop innocent killings” and “We Want Freedom”.

“We are living in a situation of chaos and fearful atmosphere where nobody knows what is coming the next second,” Abdul Basit, a KU student told media men.

“People are killed like peas and nuts; neither the Government of India nor the international community is taking any notice of the situation in the valley, which is very surprising and unfortunate,” another student said.—KMS