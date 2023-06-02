KU students protest against ‘abduction’ of fellow colleague

The students of Karachi University (KU) on Friday staged a protest demonstration at the university’s Silver Jubilee gate against the ‘abduction’ of their fellow colleague.

The outraged protestors blocked the road to record their protest. The students said their fellow colleague was ‘picked’ up by unknown men from the university’s Urdu Department.

The protestors urged the authorities to take notice of the matter and ensure the recovery of their colleague who was ‘abducted’ on KU’s premises. The FIA arrested two men for allegedly filming, harassing and extorting students of the University of Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the agency’s Cyber Crime Wing arrested Fazal Dad, a rickshaw driver, and Adnan Ali, driver of a professor of the varsity, for their alleged involvement in blackmail, harassment, extortion and sharing of obscene videos of students of the University of Karachi.