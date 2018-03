Srinagar

Students of Kashmir University (KU) on Monday staged a protest on the campus against “disappearance” of a student from past week.

Reports said the students from various departments assembled at the varsity campus and marched towards the vice-Chancellor’s secretariat.

The students were seeking the intervention of the university authorities in helping to locate the student of the geology department missing since March 19.

Later, the students dispersed off peacefully.—GK