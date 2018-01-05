KU student, brother ‘picked up’ from house

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Less than two months after a Karachi University student was ‘kidnapped’ from the campus, another student of the varsity and his younger brother have been ‘picked up’ from their residence, a friend and a rights group said on Thursday.

Mumtaz Sajidi Baloch and his brother Kamran Sajidi were reportedly picked by law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel in plainclothes who were accompanied by a heavy contingent of police at around 4am on Thursday. They were picked up from their house in Maddu Goth, located just off of University Road, near the Metro Cash and Carry store, a family friend of the abducted men told Dawn.

Mumtaz is a final year student in the masters’ programme of KU’s Department of International Relations while Kamran has recently completed his intermediate. They belong to a middle-class family hailing from Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, the family friend said.