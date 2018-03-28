KU student among 3 youth missing from Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, three youth from Pulwama district of south Kashmir, one of them a student of post graduate department of Kashmir University, are missing from last week.

The youth identified as Tawseef Ahmad Dar, Adil Ahmad Butt and Sameer Ahmad Butt (MSc Geology student), all residents of Gandibagh Kakpora have been missing since March 19. Meanwhile, Kashmir University students from the Department of Earth Sciences also staged a sit-in, asking university authorities to use their offices for locating Sameer, who was living in a rented accommodation along with two other students at Naseem Bagh area near the university campus.

“We tried to find him everywhere and finally lodged missing complaint on 23 March. Our mother has not eaten since. We hope he is safe and returns home,” said Mohammad Altaf, elder brother of Sameer Ahmad.

Ghulam Nabi, Sameer’s classmate, said the missing student is no more active on social media. “We are feeling restless given the prevailing situation. We hope he is alright and returns soon,” he said.

Kashmir University chief proctor Naseer Iqbal told media that the university management learnt about the disappearance of the student only on March 24 when his classmates approached them. “I have talked to the police. We assure his family of all help we can provide,” he said. On the other hand, Indian police have intensified search for the three youths.—KMS