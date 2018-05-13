KU Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed missing, family says

Staff Reporter

Dr Riaz Ahmed, a political activist and chairman of department of Applied Chemistry at the University of Karachi, has gone missing from Karachi, his family said on Saturday.

Dr Ahmed last contacted his wife Friday night from the university at around 8pm and has not been in contact since 9pm Friday night, his family said. His phone has been switched off.

A KU spokesperson said that the university has been informed about the associate professor’s disappearance and is attempting to locate him.

Activists associated with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement have connected the incident to an alleged crackdown on sympathisers ahead of a rally.

They have demanded the release of Dr Ahmed and several others allegedly detained as part of the same crackdown.

Describing the professor as Karachi’s “agitator-in-chief”, acclaimed author and writer Mohammad Hanif has also demanded that he be released.

Meanwhile, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir has said that Hashim Khan, who played an instrumental role in highlighting Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial killing, was picked up last night for supporting PTM.