KU is identity of the city: Governor

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said Karachi University (KU) is the identity of the city and its graduates are the pride and asset of the country.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of the KU, said this while addressing the annual convocation of the university here on Saturday.

The governor assured that every possible assistance would be provided to the university to increase the standard of education, promote research base education and security affairs.

Muhammad Zubair said the students have a lot of talent they just need a gaudiness in the right direction. Research base education should be iomparted to the students for making them usefull citizens.

He said laptop is essential part for the research base standard and modern education. The governor said prime minister laptop scheme aims to help the talented students in their education.

He also call for promotion of the curriculum activities in the university especially sports. The Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Prof, Dr. Ajmal Khan welcomed Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and gave a detail brief about the university.—APP

