KU holds reference in memory of Historian Prof Dr Ansar Zahid

A reference was held on Wednesday at the Department of History, University of Karachi, to mourn the death of Professor Dr Ansar Zahid Khan, who died on February 19, 2019 during his visit to his family in USA.

Speaking at the occasion, learned historian Professor Dr M Reza Kazimi, who has just taken over Dr Khan’s editorial responsibilities for Historicus, the esteemed journal of Pakistan Historical Society, admitted that the tireless work of Dr Khan and his tremendous contribution in the medieval history of South Asia has no substitute and that he himself was feeling difficulty in striving to catch up with the gigantic work so meticulously performed by late Dr Khan alone.

The renowned scholar Professor Dr Syed Jaffer Ahmed overviewed the scholarly work and activities of Dr Khan. Highlighting the late professor’s efforts in successful organization of various international History conferences and the depth and quality of his research, he compared Dr Khan’s work on medieval history with that of Dr Irfan Habib, one of the most revered Indian historians.

Dr Jaffer also expressed his alarm on unfortunate and consecutive loss of many South Asian historians during the last few months. The renowned scholar and former Dean Faculty of Social Science, University of Karachi, Dr Moonis Ahmer, also shared his memories as a student of Dr Khan.

He asserted that a good scholar is known by his hard-work, intelligence and honesty and Dr Ansar Zahid Khan had all the three qualities in him. Among other learned professors, Dr Javed Hussain, ex-chairman Department of History, KU, Dr Tauseef Ahmed of Federal Urdu University, Dr Zaidi of National College, Dr A Jabbar Khan and Dr Moiz Khan of KU History Department and Ms Waqar Fatima of Abdullah College for Women, also expressed their grief over Dr Khan’s death. Asad Humanyun Dr Khan’s colleague and Kaleem Chagtai, Dr Khan’s long serving assistant at Hamdard also shared their memories.

Sohaib the son in law of Dr Khan expressed his grief and shared his memories with his father in law as a person who kept a balance in his professional and family responsibilities.

