KU extends last date of registration

The University of Karachi has extended the last date for registration for the annual convocation by December 27.

The Registrar of the University notified that the regular students (under semester system) of University of Karachi may submit their registrations forms for Annual Convocation 2017 till December 27. The forms can be obtained after payment of Rs. 300 from National Bank of Pakistan Counter Silver Jubilee Gate KU.

Duly filled in form with required documents shall be received only in the Convocation Camp Office at Silver Jubilee gate along with prescribed registration forms with fees to be deposited at the bank branches at Silver Jubilee gate after endorsement by the Camp Office during 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Medals and merit certificates shall also be awarded to the position holders of various departments (where available) in the University Examinations.—APP

