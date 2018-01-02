KU extends date for registration for convocation

The University of Karachi has extended the last date of registration for the Annual Convocation 2017 till January 8, 2018.

A spokesman of the institution said on Monday that the Registrar has notified that the regular students (under semester system) of University of Karachi may submit their registrations forms for Annual Convocation 2017 till January 8, 2018.

The forms can be obtained after payment of Rs. 300 from National Bank of Pakistan Counter at the Silver Jubilee Gate KU.—APP

