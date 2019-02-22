KU extends date for submission of degree exam forms

The University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations on Thursday announced extension in the last date for submission of examination forms-2018 of BSc (Pass) Part-I, II and combined papers without late fee till February 22 (Friday).

He mentioned that students could submit their fees at UBL, MCB, HBL, NBP or Sindh Bank while the fees voucher and examination forms are available at Karachi University official website www.uok.edu.pk said a press release.

According to the schedule, candidates enrolled for BSc Part-I or II would pay Rs. 5350/- while students appearing in both parts (combined papers) are directed to pay Rs.9000/-.

The KU Controller of Examinations said that candidates who wereregistered in 2012 or earlier and want to appear in the annual exams 2018, should pay Rs. 3000/ extra charges in addition to the normal examination fee.—APP

