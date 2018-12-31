KU extends admission fee submission date

Staff Reporter

The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the schedule for the submission of online enrollment forms and fees for Bachelors and Masters Morning Program Admissions 2019 till January 2. The Director Admission KU, in a statement here on Sunday, advised that aspiring students must avail this opportunity to complete their admission process and secure their seats. It was further informed that students enrolled in various bachelors, masters, doctor of pharmacy (morning and evening program), doctor of physical therapy (morning program) and department of visual studies, could submit their fees through online system.

