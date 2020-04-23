KU discusses progress on conducting online classes

The University of Karachi would soon develop an in-house system for conducting online classes. “We cannot rely on external systems for conducting classes for long and we should develop our own systems. We will currently use all available technologies to conduct classes whether it is available at KU or is made available by the Higher Education Commission Islamabad.”

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday. According to a press statement here, he chaired a meeting held at VC Secretariat to discuss the progress regarding conducting online classes due to ongoing pandemic the Covid-19.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, all the deans, Director Distance Learning Program Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, President Karachi University Teachers’ Society Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, the Director Quality Enhancement Cell Professor Dr Syed Jamil Hasan Kazmi, Deputy Director QEC Jawaid Akram, Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, in charge Main Communication Network Dr Sadiq Ali Khan, Engineer Ishfaque Khanzada from MCN.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi asked all the deans to conduct a meeting with all the chairpersons in this regard and take them onboard. “We intend to start online classes to facilitate students and continue the learning process at the earliest.