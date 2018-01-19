KU celebrates its 58th anniversary with grace, simplicity

Hundreds of Karachi University’s (KU) alumni pertaining to different walks of life ensured their presence at a simple but impressive ceremony to mark 58th anniversary of their alma mater here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor of KU, Dr M Ajmal alongwith his former counterparts including Prof Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Prof Zafar Said Saifi, Prof Irtifaq Ali, Dr M Qaiser and also with serving chairpersons of different departments, head of faculties, teachers, non teaching staff entered the university premises amidst recitation of the Holy Quran.

The group was joined by students and former students in large numbers at the Silver Gate. The former had gathered at the landmark site much before formal commencement of the ceremony.

President Uni Karians, Ejaz Farooqui and other KU alumni appreciated the gesture of university administration for celebrating the occasion in a befitting manner.—APP

