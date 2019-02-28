KU BSc exams to start today

The Controller of Examination, University of Karachi (KU) has announced that BSc (Pass) Part-I and II Annual Examination-2018 will start on February 28.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that male students would appear at two examination centres established at KU while six examination centres have been setup for the female candidates.

As many as 6,200 candidates would appear in the annual exams of

which 3,182 students belonged to BSc Part-I and 3,016 candidates were

from BSc Part-II. He informed that the papers were scheduled from 2pm to 5pm while on Friday it would be taken at 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm.—APP

