KU announces LLB results

The University of Karachi (KU) has announced the results of B.A Law part I, part II and B.A LLB (Hons) part I and part II annual examination 2017.

A statement issued here on Friday said that 177 candidates had appeared in the B.A Law part I exams in which 86 were declared successful while pass percentage remained 48.59.

In B.A Law part II, 68 candidates had appeared in the exams in which 48 were declared successful while pass percentage remained 70.59. At least 62 candidates had appeared in B.A LLB (Hons) part I exams in which 60 were declared successful while pass percentage remained 96.77.

In part 2,38 candidates appeared in the exams out of them 38 were declared successful while pass percentage remained 100. —APP

