KU announces BDS results

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain announced the results of BDS First, Second, and Third Professional Annual Examination 2020.

According to the gazette issued, 103 candidates registered and appeared in the BDS First Professional Annual Examination 2020, out of which 66 students cleared their papers. The overall passing percentage was 64.08%.

Dr Zafar mentioned that Nida, bearing seat number 205060, and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, obtained 572 marks out of a total of 700 marks and clinched the first position.

Meanwhile, Muqqudas Iqbal, having seat number 205055, and a student of KMDC, received 555 marks and was declared second, whereas Javeria Faisal, having seat number 205045, and a student of KMDC, got 553 marks and third position.