KU admission schedule for affiliated colleges

The Karachi University (KU) here on Friday announced the admissions schedule for the year 2018 in its affiliated colleges.

According to an announcement, the university’s Registrar Dr Munawar Rasheed said the admission process for B.A, BSC, B.Com part I and II will commence from Jan 8 to 26 with normal fee and after due date the forms can be submitted with late fees Rs 500 till February 16.

The enrollment forms can be submitted till February 19 while after due date the same may be submitted with late fee of Rs 800 till march 15.—APP

