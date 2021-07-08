KU Academic Council okays continuation of 2-year degree program

The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Thursday unanimously approved to continue its conventional degree programs while formed a committee for the phase-wise implementation of the two-year associate degree program and four-year BS program proposed by the Higher Education Commission.

The members of the KU Academic Council also decided to defer the two-year associate degree program till June 2022.

The Academic Council meeting was held at the Arts Auditorium and was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

The decision of restoration of the traditional bachelor’s and master’s programs was taken in light of the recommendations of the committee which was headed by Professor Dr Jamil H. Kazmi.

Meanwhile, the Academic Council also constituted a committee which would be chaired by the Dean Faculty of Education Professor Dr Nasir Sulman regarding the phase-wise implementation of two-year associate degree and four-year BS programs with the consultation of heads of various departments of the University of Karachi.