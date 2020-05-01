KTH requests NDMA, PDMA to provide more PPEs

Staff Reporters

Islamabad/Peshawar

The Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar on Friday issued second COVID-19 performance report, requesting NDMA and PDMA to provide personal protection equipment (PPEs) for employees safety and patients care. “As coronavirus patients are increasing so team KTH is requesting Chairman NDMA and DG PDMA to provide one month PPEs’ and increase the quota for hospital employees’ safety and smooth patient care,” according to a news release of KTH here Friday.

KTH had received first COVID-19 suspected patient on 22nd February 2020 and since date the hospital has screened and sampled 271 patients out of which 71 were positive and199 negative besides one result is waited.

As many as 108 patients were admitted in the hospital, 93 recovered and 15 died. The remaining 163 patients were treated as outdoor patients.

As many as 14 employees of the hospital have successfully defeated coronavirus which includes four doctors, six nurses, three JCT and one class IV.

To combat with COVID-19, the Board of Governors MTI KTH has already approved and directed the management to facilitate patients and the staff working in triage, isolation unit and private rooms. 20 private rooms have already been declared Isolation for the KTH staff.

A 17 bedded fully equipped high dependency isolation unit is already functioning and another 46 bedded unit for coronavirus suspected patients is in backup. All the basic needs which include breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and other necessities were provided to the patients in isolation private rooms, and isolation unit from the hospital resources.National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday concluded the delivery of fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits to doctors and paramedic of across country hospitals.

According to NDMA spokesman, the last delivery of fourth consignment was sent to the hospitals of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab hospitals on Friday.

In the consignment over 950,000 surgical facemasks,39,200 N-95 masks, 178,660 protective suits, 54,880 gloves, 31,934 shoe covers, 41,065 surgical caps, 19,807 face shields, 7,795 protective goggles, 39,200 sanitizer bottles of 500 ml, 12,964 gowns had been sent to across country medical professionals working in hospitals.

The spokesman said that the PPEs were dispatched to doctors and paramedics in four different consignments.The details of delivered items was also available on NDMA’s website.