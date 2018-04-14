KTDMC backbone of Dies, Moulds industry

Karachi

Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Centre (KTDMC), a subsidiary of PIDC working under Ministry of Industries and Production, is the backbone of Dies & Moulds industry of Pakistan supporting the automotive, home appliance and many other manufacturing industries. KTDMC has manufactured the first ever Double Cavity, High Pressure Die Casting Mould for Atlas Honda CD-70 in Pakistan. Making double cavity mould of High Pressure Die Casting is a huge achievement for the country. The untiring efforts and remarkable dedication of the team has proven itself to be worthy of the honor.

Speaking to the staff in the ceremony held at company, KTDMC CEO, Mansoor Ahmed said that the youth of Pakistan is extremely talented and can deliver the extraordinary results, when given the right training and platforms.

At KTDMC, we yearn to help the youth recognize their talent and serve their best making achievements as big as this, contributing to the one true aim of every Pakistani, a bright future for Pakistan. In Pakistan, less than 5% of the total moulds and dies are developed locally and majority of the tooling is imported from Far Eastern Countries. There is still a huge market for dies and mould industry in Pakistan. We can increase the production up to 25% in next 5 years if we continue to put efforts like this.

Chairman KTDMC, Engr. M.A. Jabbar added that KTDMC is one of the few Government setups that is outperforming itself and the work done at KTDMC is applaudable. It is a huge milestone that KTDMC has achieved and it serves as an example to most government industries that currently reside. The team at KTDMC is extremely dedicated and the efforts are highly appreciable. —PR