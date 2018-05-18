KSL to play pivotal role for AJK’s cricket: Masood

Mirpur

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Kashmir Super League(KSL) will play a great role in the bringing AJK’s youth into the cricketing mainstream of Pakistan.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with Murtaza Durrani, Director Kashmir Super League (KSL) who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House on Thursday.

The President who is also the Chief Patron of the KSL said that this league will be instrumental in promoting cricket in AJK, helping generate revenue. He said that now that this plan has been unveiled, it is pertinent that necessary steps may be taken in helping make this concept a reality. He added that events along with auctioning of the teams must be carried out by marketing the potential of this league and our local talent helping it compete with other national leagues.

Masood Khan said that KSL will encourage players from Pakistan and also abroad to play in the league. The President urged maintaining a close liaison with the Pakistan Super League franchise,adding coordination with PSL will help provide the technical know-how and expertise needed to successfully launch KSL.

The President encouraged bidders from within AJK to bid for teams announced for this tournament. The six teams announced are Muzaffarabad Falcons, Bagh Badshah, Kotli Lions, Rawalkot Warriors, Mirpur Tigers and Srinagar Fighters.

He said that it was also encouraging to see that the Srinagar team will be not put for auction and all teams will encourage players from Indian Occupied Kashmir.—APP