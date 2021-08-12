KSE trading drags index in red

Staff reporter

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed range bound trading on Thursday as low investor participation pulled the KSE-100 index down by 107 points.

Optimistic car sales figures, which depicted triple digit growth in vehicle dispatches in July 2021 on a year-on-year basis, failed to entice investors and m ajor names from the automobile sector ended the day with a loss.

Similarly, market participants overlooked the strong financial results announced by companies and trading remained lacklustre throughout the session.