KSE trading drags index in red

By
News desk
-
5
Staff reporter

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed range bound trading on Thursday as low investor participation pulled the KSE-100 index down by 107 points.

Optimistic car sales figures, which depicted triple digit growth in vehicle dispatches in July 2021 on a year-on-year basis, failed to entice investors and m ajor names from the automobile sector ended the day with a loss.

Similarly, market participants overlooked the strong financial results announced by companies and trading remained lacklustre throughout the session.

 

Previous article8 feared dead as Russia copter crashes into lake
Next articleRAW, NDS behind Dasu bus tragedy: Qureshi Afghan soil used for attack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR