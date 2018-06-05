KSE opens week on positive note, benchmark index gains 355 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week on a positive note with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 355 points to close at 43,268 on Monday.

Despite opening slightly lower and touching the day’s low of 42,833 early on, the index traded in the positive zone for the most part of the session, peaking at 43,294 towards the close.

“Pakistan equities witnessed a positive trajectory on Monday, as an attractive valuation of large-cap stocks tempted investors to make a fresh entry in the market,” Topline Research said.

In all, over 118 million shares worth Rs7 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 351 scrips traded, 170 advanced, 165 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

Commercial banks dominated trading by a margin with 27.7m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

Bank Of Punjab: 11.7m shares traded [-0.08pc]; Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 8.9m shares traded [+0.63pc]; Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd: 7.7m shares traded [+4.98pc]; Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line Ltd: 6.4m shares traded [+4.99pc], andPace (Pakistan) Ltd: 4.9m shares traded [+1.59pc].