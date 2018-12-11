KSE Index soars 700 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KIn line with expectations, the Pakistan stock market staged a remarkable rally of over 700 points in intra-day trading on Monday. The bullish momentum was witnessed after the government assured stockbrokers to undo the regulations that shot down the high-flying Pakistan Stock Exchange by the previous government in 2017.

The initiative is aimed at breathing a new life into the crippling bourse since long. By mid-day, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up by over 700 points and hovered well above 39,000 points level in intra-day trading. “Investors feel that government promise in yesterday (Sunday) meeting regarding Capital Gains Tax and turnover tax may help restore some sentiments,” Topline Securities CEO M. Seasoned brokers Arif Habib and Aqeel Karim Dehdhi had anticipated the rally following the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar at Governor House Sindh on Sunday. They were part of a large PSX delegation at the meet.

