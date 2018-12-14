KSE index sheds 296 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE 100 index closed after losing 296 points on Thursday after many rise and pitches and negative sentiments of investors. The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed at level of 38,012 as against 38,307 points with a decline of 296 points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that KSE-100 index slipped again with the negative news flow that affected investor sentiment.

Retail investors largely stayed aside and otherwise took small positions, which was quite evident from the thin volumes even in small caps. Foreign trade flow, due to anticipation of FTSE rebalancing next week, has also caused the institutional money managers to balance their portfolios now, as against the month end activity where they need to keep cash positions handy.

Index slide significantly due to blue chip Banks (HBL, UBL), Cement, Steel and E&P sector. Besides Banks, major activity was observed in Technology sector, where TRG topped the charts. Sui Utilities faced selling pressures due to the news of sacking the Board of Directors by the Prime Minister. Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (-99 points), Power (-51 points), O&GMCs (-38 points), Technology (-15 points), Fertilizer (-15 points).

