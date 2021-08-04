KSE Benchmark index advances 0.64pc to settle at 47,758.32

Staff Reporter Karachi

Bulls maintained their grip on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday owing to a host of positive triggers and added over 300 points to the benchmark KSE-100 index.

Investors took cue from a drop in inflation reading to 8.4% in the first month (July) of current fiscal year and poured fresh investment into the market.

Earlier, trading began with a spike and the market climbed steadily throughout the day. The uptrend accelerated towards the close, which inflated the gains.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded an increase of 305.07 points, or 0.64%, to settle at 47,758.32.

Oil and gas marketing, banking, refinery, technology and textile sectors contributed positively to the index whereas exploration and production and steel sectors remained under pressure.

WorldCall Telecom (+4.3%), Telecard Limited (+7.4%), Byco Petroleum (+2.4%), TPL Corp (+1.8%) and Citi Pharma (+5.5%) were the highest contributors to the total volume, accounting for a cumulative 133 million shares.