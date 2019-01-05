KSE-1000 closes slightly higher

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended with nominal gain amid mixed trading activities on Friday. The index closed at 37,547 points as against 37,542 points showing an increase of five points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that market moved in the positive direction amidst thin volumes. E&P sector played well on the back of higher international crude oil prices.

OGDC, PPL and POL increased however, volumes remained thin due to overall market sentiment and selling pressure from institutions. Past day’s trading flow indicated Insurance sector taking negative bet on E&P sector. HBL performed better than UBL and showed price gain, however, the gain remained muted.

Volumes were seen in Technology Sector, followed by Cement and Chemical sectors. Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+74 points), Cement (+12 points), Insurance (+12 points), Power (-23 points), Food (-13 points). Volumes remained muted showing a meagre decline of 5 percent DoD to reach 64.1 million shares as against 67.9 million shares. Average traded value also declined by 7 percent DoD to reach $22.7 million as against $ 24.3 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include TRG, PAEL, KOIL, HUMNL and DCL, which formed 26 percent of total volumes.

