KSE-100 stages modest recovery

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A day after tumbling over 1,000 points, the Pakistan Stock Exchange staged a modest recovery on Friday and gained 261 points, closing above the 38,500 mark.

At the start of trading, stocks traded briefly in the green zone before a bear-run prevailed, which struck 500 points off the benchmark index.

However, most of the losses were wiped off by the end of the first session as investors began cherry-picking of stocks. The positive rally continued in the second half as well and the market ended the day in the green.

Exploration and production stocks bore the brunt of dented sentiments following two massive falls in the KSE-100 index in the current week. Other index-heavy stocks moved higher.

At the end of trading, the benchmark KSE 100-share Index recorded an increase of 261.42 points or 0.68% to settle at 38,562.05.

Arif Habib Limited, in its report, stated the stock market was slightly negative in the beginning in the wake of concerns over central bank’s depleting foreign currency reserves, which were further accentuated by declining crude oil prices and a stalemate over output cut at the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“The oil sector pushed the index down by 520 points in the first session, mainly due to selling in stocks of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Pakistan State Oil,” it said.

