KSE-100 soars past 41,000 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its upward march for the third successive session. The KSE-100 index on Thursday gained over 650 points in a modest rally on Thursday.

The three-day bull-run cumulatively added close to 1,400 points to the benchmark index.

The KSE-100 index spiked over 400 points within the first few minutes after the start of trading and the uptrend continued for the rest of the session. Index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, fertiliser and chemical attracted modest investment and helped the market rise past 41,000 points.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded an increase of 653.49 points, or 1.62%, to settle at 41,031.03 points.

Cement sector stocks rebounded well with Pioneer Cement and Maple Leaf Cement hitting their upper circuits. After a lull, observed in the past week or so, the cement sector performed well with considerably high volumes. Banking sector stocks remained range bound and did not show any excitement, be they prices or volumes.