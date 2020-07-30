KSE-100 soars past 39,000 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The bullish spell continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday as the KSE-100 index advanced 422 points and breached the 39,000 points barrier owing to a strong investor sentiment.

The trading kicked off on a positive note, however, all gains were erased in the early hours, pushing the index into the red zone.

After trading in the negative territory for a brief period, the market saw a buying spree and rallied for the rest of the day.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded an increase of 422.17 points, or 1.09%, to settle at 39,258.44 points.

Power, banking, cement, pharmaceutical, oil marketing and refinery sectors helped the index post a total increase of 434 points and close near the session’s high.