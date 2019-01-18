Daily Pakistan Observer -

KSE 100 slightly up by 62 points

Karachi

The benchmark KSE 100 of Pakistan Stock Exchange slightly moved up 62 points or (0.16%) closed at 39, 306 on Friday.
Market opened on a positive note and the volume improved in the first session that crossed 70M. The Index oscillated between -152pts and +147pts during the day. Significant volumes were seen in KEL with a total volume of 55.9M shares (36% of the total traded volume), on the expectation of deal conclusion with Shanghai Electric. Selling pressure was mainly observed in E&P, Banking, Cement and O&GMCs sector.
Market largely performed on the expected changes in the upcoming mini-budget that is likely to offer good news for some sectors.

