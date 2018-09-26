KSE-100 slides 126 points on vigilant sentiments

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 126 points on Wednesday due to vigilant sentiments of investors.

The index closed at 40,909 points as against 41,036 points showing a decline of 126 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said KSE-100 index dipped again by 319 points today, which put the pressure on buyers to pull back and be cautious.

The sentiment at best can be termed cautious on the investors part, who are wary of the negotiations the new incumbents are due to have with IMF.

Clearly, the market lacks triggers to take a direction or show some positivity. Like previous 2 sessions, blue chip scrips attract the flows and today’s highlight was OGDC, which attracted significant flows from foreign side.

Besides OGDC, DCR also realized high volumes in trading.

Sectors contributing to today’s performance include E&P (-36 points), O&GMCs (-26 points), Cement (-18 points), Fertilizer (-15 points), Pharma (-14 points) and Banks (+21 points).

Volumes dipped below 100M to 99.6mn shares against 101.6 million yesterday (-2 percent DoD). Average traded value also declined by 11 percent to reach $32.2 million as against $36.2 million.

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include UNITY, LOTCHEM, ASL, TRG and KEL reflecting 31 percent of total volumes.

