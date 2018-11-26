KSE-100 sheds 98 points

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 of Pakistan Stock Exchange index ended down by 98 points on Monday amid low volumes.The index closed at 40,771 points as against 40,869 points showing a decline of 98 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that market again registered a dismal volume of around 135 million shares as against around 124 million on Friday, which was the lowest volume recorded in the past 35 sessions.

The index oscillated between —205 points and +275 points during the day, and went in and out of red and green several times.

Lack of interest on the part of investors was clearly evident and the main reason for that seems to be near term negative news flow.

With the significant declines in crude prices, SBP’s expected interest rate hike on November 30th looks distant possibility that shrouds banking sector scrips.

In addition, decline in commodity prices is exposing Refinery, Steel and OMC sectors to inventory losses. Main activity was observed in Fertilizer stocks, and was otherwise seen in large cap banking and cement sector scrips.

