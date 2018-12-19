KSE 100 sheds 53 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended down by 53 points on Wednesday amid vigilant trading. The index closed at 38,063 points as against 38,116 points showing a decline of 53 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that market plunged again today by 257 points, however, last minute activity in banking sector pulled the index with a closing of +63 points. Investors took cautious bets in blue chips. EPCL reacted negatively yet briefly on the news that its Chairman and CEO of ENGRO has been investigated by SECP for price manipulation, which was later refuted by the Company. Resultantly, the stock price jumped well and closed above 39. Main activity was observed in banking sector, which saw volumes of 16.5 million, followed by Power sector, led by mainly KEL but otherwise HUBC performed well on Wednesday. Concerns over current account deficit appear to dissipate with falling oil prices, which is giving hope to investors to take bets on valuable stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+112 points), Chemical (+23 points), Power (+19 points), Cement (+14 points), E&P (-112 points), O&GMCs (-21 points). Volumes increased from 90.6 million shares to 100.9 million shares. Average traded value also increased by 14 percent to reach $ 33.9 million as against $ 29.7 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL, EPCL, TRIBL, NBP and NBP 35 percent of total volumes.

Share on: WhatsApp