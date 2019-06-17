Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Market saw profit taking activity on Monday, with major concentration in Cement Sector. Cement sector led the volumes table with 31M shares, contributed mainly by MLCF (14M) and FCCL (5M), followed by Technology (18M) & Chemical (15M) Stocks. News of increase in Cement price / bag on the back of recent hike in FED, caused the investors to take positive investment outlook on such stocks. E&P sector saw continued selling pressure, carried from previous trading day, which saw 10M shares of OGDC traded in market. On Monday, OGDC saw trading of 3M shares with further price erosion. Similarly, banking sector saw decline in prices of HBL and UBL amidst poor volumes. The Index closed at 35,168pts as against 35,573pts showing a decline of 404pts (-1.14% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (-117pts), E&P (-77pts), Fertilizer (-62pts), Power (-28pts) and Pharma (-21pts). Volumes declined from 168mn shares to 128mn shares (-24% DoD). Average traded value also declined by 34% to reach US$ 31.8mn as against US$ 48.5mn. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include MLCF, TRG, JSCL, DOL and FCCL, which formed 38% of total volumes. Stocks that contributed positively include MLCF (+6pts), EFUG (+3pts), GATM (+3pts), JLICL (+3pts) and DGKC (+2pts). Stocks that contributed negatively include MCB (-30pts), FFC (-30pts), OGDC (-28pts), PPL (-24pts) and LUCK (-23pts).