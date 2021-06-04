KSE-100 sheds 33 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a sombre session on Thursday as the KSE-100 index traded in a narrow range and shed 33 points by the end of the day

Investors resorted to profit-booking as the last market rally, which ended on Tuesday, had lifted prices to attractive levels.

Investors continued to weigh the impact of upcoming budget announcement scheduled for June 11 and resorted to cautious trading. Earlier, trading began with a spike and the market climbed during initial hours.

At midday, however, a selling spree emerged as investors began profit-taking which pulled the market into the red zone.