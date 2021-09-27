KSE-100 sheds 255 points KSE-100 sheds 255 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week with a roller-coaster session on Monday amid rupee depreciation against the US dollar, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 255.76 points (-0.57 percent) to close at 44,817.76 points. The market opened on a positive note but remained volatile throughout the trading session.

At one point, the benchmark index shed over 700 points; however, a sharp recovery was witnessed in the last half an hour where the index recovered most of its intra-day losses.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 894.5 points, showing an intraday high of 45,236.4 points and a low of 44,341.5 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 233.4 points (-0.76 percent) to close at 30,544.31 points—TLTP