KSE-100 sheds 201 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 of Pakistan Stock Exchange flushed out 201 points, closed at 37.795 on Wednesday. Market opened on a positive note at +50pts and maintained the positivity shown yesterday. Technical charts showed resistance at ~38,400, at which point market saw selling pressure. Although volumes improved over the day, the market went down by ~250pts in the end. The total oscillation of index was registered at 738pts (+453pts and -285pts). Both Cement and Chemical sectors topped charts at 21.6mn and 20.2mn shares respectively. LUCK and MTL contributed significantly to the downfall of index in the end.

Both the shares traded at and close to lower circuits. Banking sector (HBL, UBL, MCB, BAFL), which performed well on Wednesday saw declines by day end with the exception of BAFL, which traded at upper circuit throughout the day.

The Index closed at 37,795pts as against 37,996pts showing a decline of 201pts (-0.5% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Cement (-74pts), E&P (-47pts), O&GMCs (-42pts), Food (-28pts), Autos (-23pts), Banks (+27pts).

Textile (+16pts). Volumes increased from 96.6mn shares to 133.5mn shares (+38% DoD). Average traded value also increased by 53% to reach US$ 47.2mn as against US$ 30.8mn. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include TRG, LOTCHEM, PAEL, BOP and FCCL which formed 32% of total volumes. Stocks that contributed positively include BAHL (+51pts), BAFL (+28pts), UBL (+25pts),ENGRO (+12pts), and KTML (+9pts). Stocks that contributed negatively include LUCK (-56pts), MCB (-55pts), POL (-42pts), NESTLE (-23pts) and SNGP (-20pts).

Share on: WhatsApp