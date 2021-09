The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another roller-coaster session on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 300.36 points (-0.66 percent) to close at 45,296.88 points.

The market opened on a positive note and remained in the green zone till half of the session by gaining 342 points. However, then came aggressive selling that led the market to make an intraday low of 514 points before recovering over 200 points just before the close of the session.—TLTP