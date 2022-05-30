KSE-100 regains 43,000 level as PSX gains for fourth session

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in green for the fourth session in a row on Monday amid increased optimism about revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)loan programme, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 178.69 points (+0.42 percent) to close at 43,040.14 points.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s statement about the expectation of an IMF staff level agreement in the current month gave a boost to the investors’ confidence. Moreover, Pakistani rupee appreciated for the second straight session during the day, which also left positive impacts on the bourse.

The market opened on a sharp positive note and remained positive throughout the session. However, profit-taking activity was witnessed and the market took a dip but still it remained positive. The investors took advantage of this dip, which brought the index back above the 43,000 level. However, in all indices, the number of companies whose share prices went down were more in number than the companies whose share prices showed gains.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 396.33 points, showing an intraday high of 43,257.78 and a low of 42,861.45 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 84.73 points (+0.29 percent) to close at 29,342.26 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 97.47 points (+0.46 percent) to close at 21,098.08 points. TLTP