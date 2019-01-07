KSE-100 rebounds 1014 points

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Benchmark KSE-100 on Monday reacted well as the bulls pushed KSE-100 to score 1014 pts to close at 38562 or (+ 2.70%). Sentiment improved over the weekend due to financial support from friendly countries and also due to absence of selling from institutional investors.

Positive report by Fitch also helped improve sentiment, indicating stalling interest rates by the Central Bank. Healthy buying activity was observed across the board and particularly in Chemical sector that saw volumes of 23.6m shares led by LOTCHEM and EPCL.

Power and Cement sector stocks also contributed to index, with KEL leading the table at 21.9M shares. E&P sector remained positive throughout the day on the back of higher international crude oil prices, whereas Banking sector also bounced due to positive sentiment.

The Index closed at 38,562pts as against 37,547pts showing an increase of 1015pts (+2.7% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+302pts), E&P (+202pts), Fertilizer (+158pts), Cement (+101pts) and Power (+86pts).

Volumes bounced from 64mn shares to 157.1mn shares (+144% DoD). Average traded value also increased by 122% to reach US$ 50.4mn as against US$ 22.7mn. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL, TRG, LOTCHEM, PAEL and EPCL, which formed 32% of total volumes. Stocks that contributed positively include PPL (+79pts), UBL (+69pts), ENGRO (+68pts), OGDC (+68pts), and HBL (+66pts). Stocks that contributed negatively include NATF (-3pts), KTML (-3pts), SHEL (-3pts), EFUG (-3pts) and ABOT (-3pts).

