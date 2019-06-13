Staff Reporter

Karachi

The stock market staged a modest rally on Thursday as widespread uncertainty, which enveloped the bourse before budget announcement, gradually vanished and a clear picture of Pakistan’s economy emerged.

Earlier, the trading began on a negative note but shortly afterwards stocks began to rally, buoyed by positive investor sentiments. The bullish trend continued throughout the day and helped the market close near the 35,500-point mark.

The cement sector sparked a massive activity as DG Khan Cement, Cherat Cement, Kohat Cement and Maple Leaf Cement touched their upper locks while rest of the stocks also gained. Majority of the stocks in the sector notched up gains. On the back of the buying spree, the fertiliser and exploration and production sectors also remained entirely in the green.

At the end of trading, the benchmark KSE 100-share Index recorded an increase of 465.14 points, or 1.33%, to settle at 35,403.07.

Arif Habib Limited, in its report, stated that the market opened on a negative note but buying activity commenced soon afterwards with major activity in cement and chemical stocks.

“Pharmaceutical stocks hit their upper circuits in early trading and a similar trend was noted in fertiliser and chemical stocks,” it said. “Engro remained prominent in Thursday’s trading.”

During the session, a decrease in the rupee-dollar parity sparked concern among investors, but buying activity dominated the trading. By the end of the session, a majority of cement stocks hit their upper circuits.