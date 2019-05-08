Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had a major draw down of 781pts that was caused by across the board selling. Market started on a positive note with 35pts but the selling pressure that was witnessed in the past couple of sessions started reflecting soon. Power, E&P, Cement, Steel, Banks and Chemical sectors contributed mainly to the volumes and also to decline. KEL declined significantly in the early session but started recovering by day end. Overall, KEL registered a volume of 16.7M shares followed by SNGP (5.7M) and MLCF (5.2M). Investors seem to have concerned about the repercussions of IMF conditionalities, as well as a host of issues from rising interest rates to an impending tough budget. The Index closed at 35,035pts as against 35,631pts showing a decline of 596pts (-1.7% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Fertilizer (-133pts), E&P (-105pts), Banks (-55pts), O&GMCs (-51pts), Power (-41pts). Volumes increased significantly from 65.4mn shares to 113.2mn shares (+73% DoD). Average traded value also increased by 67% to reach US$ 32.3mn as against US$ 19.4mn.