The 100 Index extended its losses for the 5th straight session and sliced through minor supports amid expanding participation as investors remain dismayed on the overall state of the economy and the upcoming budget catering to IMF pre-conditions. Moreover, announcements regarding decision to reduce drugs prices increased in December and January, increase in price of petroleum products over the weekend and sacking of Chairman FBR and Governor SBP also weighed down on markets risk appetite. Having said that, equities slumped globally with Chinese equities and S&P 500 futures in a tailspin after President Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on Chinese imports called into question the chances of a resolution to the trade war. Major drag to 100 Index came from Energy (-1.92%), Materials (-1.90%) and Financials (-1.08%); attributable to heavy selling in PPL (-3.01%), POL (-2.60%), OGDC (-1.01%), MARI (-1.78%), PSO (-1.46%), LUCK (-4.17%), ENGRO (-2.18%), FFC (-0.91%), UBL (-2.45%), MCB (-1.38%), BAHL (-1.21%) and HMB (-2.69%). Additional losses are heavy selling in HUBC (-2.27%) and SEARL (-4.99%).

Market participation for the 100 Index increased to 54.35mn shares from 48.58mn in the previous session (+11.88% on d/d basis). Major contribution to total market volume came from MLCF (-4.78%), BOP (-1.73%) and UNITY (-5.78%) churning 16mn shares out of the All Share volume of 71.42mn shares. Daily traded value for the 100 Index increased to USD 20.28mn from USD 18.36mn in the previous session (+10.45% on d/d basis); UBL (USD 3.49mn), OGDC (USD 1.40mn) and LUCK (USD 1.22mn) were among top contributors from traded value perspective.