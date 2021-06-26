KSE-100 loses 359 points

The stock market endured a bearish session on the last trading day of rollover week on Friday as the benchmark index dipped in the wake of increasing selling pressure.

In the final hour of market trading, the FATF plenary session concluded with the decision to keep Pakistan in the grey list until it complied with all conditions in the action plan.

Remarks of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin during the concluding session of budget debate in the lower house of parliament helped the stock market breathe during the session. The minister termed the Finance Bill 2021 the “budget of hope” for the underprivileged.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded a decrease of 359.18 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 47,603.36.