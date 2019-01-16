KSE 100 jumps 201 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE 100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange jumped 201 points or (+ 0.51%) Tuesday on Offshore drilling and ECC meting regarding custom duties. Market made another healthy move today with an increase of ~300pts and trading mostly in the positive territory. Sectors contributing on Tuesday were E&P, OMCs which had international crude prices in their favour as well as the expectation of discovering large hydrocarbon reserves in Indus offshore, which bodes well for both OGDC and PPL. PPL hit upper circuit in the closing half hour. Besides, Banking sector performed well today. Cement Sector, however, saw selling pressure due to expectation of an increase in duties in the upcoming mini-budget.

The Index closed at 39,615pts as against 39,413pts showing an increase of 202pts (+0.5% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (+158pts), Fertilizer (+98pts), Banks (+26pts), Chemical (-21pts), Pharma (-20pts), Cement (-17pts) and Food (-12pts). Volumes increased from 115mn shares to 121.5mn shares (+5% DoD). Average traded value also increased by 26% to reach US$ 49.7mn as against US$ 39.5mn. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include PAEL, BOP, LOTCHEM, KEL and TRG, which formed 43% of total volumes. Stocks that contributed positively include PPL (+104pts), OGDC (+58pts), ENGRO (+58pts), FFC (+28pts), and DAWH (+25pts). Stocks that contributed negatively include SEARL (-16pts), EFERT (-11pts), ICI (-10pts), NESTLE (-10pts) and EPCL (-9pts).

