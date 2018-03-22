KSE-100 index stocks gains 336 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistani stocks continued to gain ground in the mid-week session, helped by the momentum from the rupee’s 3pc depreciation a day earlier, with the benchmark 100 index gaining 0.76pc to vault above 44,600.

By close of trading Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index had gained another 336 points to close at 44,646 points for the day. It had climbed to a high of 44,841 at one point, before paring gains to close slightly lower. The day’s opening level marked the low for Wednesday. The volume of 100 index stocks traded touched 82.6 million worth Rs5.96 billion, compared to 36.1m worth Rs3.5bn a day earlier.

All-share index volumes were recorded at 207.1m worth Rs9.11bn.

Foreigners were net sellers of Rs486.5m worth of shares, with foreign corporations leading the sell-off. The most traded scrips of the day were: Lotte Chemical: +2.78pc, 16.49m shares traded; TRG Pak: +4.10pc, 14.84m shares traded; Sui South Gas: +3.64pc, 13.4m shares traded; Unity Foods: +0.85pc, 9.54m shares traded and Nimir Resins: +2.31pc, 9.48m shares traded