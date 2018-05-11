KSE-100 index snaps seven-session losing streak

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday finally snapped its seven-session losing streak, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 61 points to close at 43,856 points.

The bourse showed bullish tendencies at first and racked up 331 points only for the bears to return in the afternoon and gobble up most of the market’s gains from earlier in the day.

The market saw 196 million shares worth 6.4 billion traded. In all, 366 scrips were traded, of which 187 advanced, 166 declined and 13 remained unchanged.

Investment banks dominated trading with 42.4m shares traded, while the cement sector followed with 29m shares.

Volumes were led by: First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd: 13.7m shares traded [+25pc]; Dewan Cement Limited: 11.1m shares traded [-4.97pc]; Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd: 11.1m shares traded [1.81pc]; Fauji Cement Co Ltd.(XD): 9.8m shares traded [2.48pc], and Trust Investment Bank Ltd: 8.1m shares traded [-9.21pc].